Russia's Army-2017: Over 300,000 People Visit Military-Tech Forum

0

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), (Sputnik) — The total number of guests and participants of the forum has reaced 310,000 since the start of the event, which kicked off on Tuesday, August 22, according to Mironov.

“Over 263,000 people attended the Patriot park, while over 46,600 people visited the venues in military districts and the Northern fleet,” he specified.

The official added that military representatives of 24 countries, such as Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, India, Laos and others, had been working at the forum.

The Army-2017 six-day International Military-Technical Forum kicked off on Tuesday in the Alabino Military Training Grounds, the Kubinka Airfield, the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region. The event features a scientific and business program, as well as an exhibition showcasing the latest high-tech military achievements.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 'Natasha' of Mass Destruction: How Mosco... Traditionally, any kind of weapon in Russia, including a tank, a pistol or an aircraft, is given an official alphabetic or alphanumeric desi...
Russian Investigative Committee Requests Arrest of... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Petrenko said that earlier on Saturday the investigators questioned Karapet Mikaelyan, the driver of the bus, and p...
Cavalry Escort of the Presidential Regiment Perfor... To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFacebookTwitterWhatsappViberTelegramDown...
Seventeen Dead as Bus Plunges Into Sea in Southern... "The bodies of 17 deceased people have been found, 27 people were rescued, 15 of them were hospitalized," the ministry official said. "Nine ...