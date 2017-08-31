Russian-US Confrontation Futile, Conflict to Reveal No Winner – Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian-US relations are facing some problems but the countries have a great potential for the cooperation in various spheres, new Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told the Kommersant newspaper in an interview issued on Wednesday.

“There are evident significant problems in the Russian-US relations but there is a great potential for the mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres,” Antonov said.

He pointed out that Russia wanted to use these opportunities and to normalize the sustained dialogue with the United States, as well as to find collective response to the common threats and challenges.

“In order to achieve that, we must do business basing on the fundamental principles of equality, real respect for interests and non-interference in each other’s internal relations,” the diplomat added.

According to the ambassador, the Russian-US confrontation is futile, there will be no winner in this conflict.

“It is important, that the US colleagues should understand that the confrontation with us [Russia] is futile. There will be no winners in this conflict. It is possible to make significant achievements in the Russian-US relations only creating the potential for the bilateral cooperation,” Antonov said.

He underscored that the United States should end its “anti-Russia” activities, as it is impossible to continue them forever.

“It is time to stop, it is impossible to go along the road of replication of anti-Russia activities,” Antonov said.

The diplomat added that the dialogue with the incumbent US administration was not easy due to the legacy of former US President Barack Obama policy and there were attempts to “play the Russian card” in the domestic political struggle of the United States.

Speaking about sanctions, he said Russia will not ask the United States to lift the sanctions imposed on it, but without this move effective bilateral cooperation will be impossible.

“Russia has never asked [the United States] to lift the sanctions and would not do it in the future. However it is obvious that we speak about an unfriendly move in regards to our country,” Antonov said.

Moscow and Washington will be able to develop effective cooperation only if there is no blackmailing and attempts to impose will on the other side, the Russian official added.

“The ball is in the court of Washington in this case,” the diplomat added.

