Russian Teen Suspected in Teacher's Brutal Murder Publishes Pics With Dead Body

0

A young man who recently murdered a teacher in a polytechnical college in the Russian capital published selfies with the corpse on social networks, media reported today.

The photos depict the teen smiling while he stands next to the murdered man lying on the floor covered with blood.

A source in law enforcement agencies told RT that the suspect’s name was Andrei E.

Photos appeared on the young man’s “VKontakte” account about one hour ago. Later, the account was deleted due to numerous user complaints.

Law-enforcement authorities have reportedly launched a criminal investigation into the case.

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
Police officers outside polytechnic college No. 42 on Gvardeiskaya Street in Moscow where dead bodies of a teacher and student were found

Earlier, a representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Yulia Ivanova, said there was also another body with multiple stab wounds found in the educational facility. According to media reports, the body could belong to the murderer who is said to have committed suicide.

The murdered teacher was 44 and the father of two.

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Two Gas Pipelines Damaged in Crimea, Sabotage Not ... SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — Another gas pipeline was damaged in the southern Crimean settlement of Zaprudne, and the act may be regard...
Russia to Help US to Get Back to Reality – M... He also underlined that the US sanctions are affecting Americans themselves in the first place and expressed regret that the Trump administration...
US May Impose Anti-Russia Sanctions More Often Pri... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will likely impose sanctions against Moscow more often before the 2018 Russian president...
Five Russian Cities Complete Preparations for 2018... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As many as five Russian cities, including Moscow, have finished the preparation of all facilities for the...