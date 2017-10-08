Russian Senator Believes Saudi King's Visit to Russia Means 'US Dictate Over'

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov argued on Sunday that the visit of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud indicated the end of US dominance in international relations.

“Riyadh will cooperate with Moscow despite the hardline US approach to Russia. There is an important sign: The United States is still influential, but its dictate is over,” Pushkov said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s delegation led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived in Moscow for a four-day state visit. It was the first ever visit of a reigning Saudi monarch to Russia.

During the visit of the Saudi King, a range of bilateral agreements in various areas have been signed including the preliminary agreements on acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense system. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the visit a “landmark event.”

