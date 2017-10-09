Russian Seaman Introduces Deep-Sea Monsters to the World (PHOTOS)

Regina Konstantinova — Roman Fedortsov from Murmansk, Russia, sails the seas onboard a fishing trawler and demonstrates to his subscribers the diversity of the deep-sea world. His photo collection features hundreds of frightening fish, creepy crawlers and other sinister sea organisms of various shapes and sizes that look absolutely surreal.

Remora… Fish with a boot print on his forehead. Прилипала, рыба с отпечатком сапога на лбу. При помощи таких рыбок ловили и ловят черепах! Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Фев 4 2017 в 8:05 PST

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Июл 12 2017 в 12:05 PDT

Some of these weird creatures will most likely haunt your nightmares.

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Дек 27 2016 в 11:31 PST

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Янв 26 2017 в 7:40 PST

Many mistakenly assume Roman is a fisherman. “I am not engaged in deep-sea fishing. I work as a fish processing master on a fishing trawler,” he told Sputnik. “I used to work on a ship that was fishing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa. Now we work in the Norwegian and Barents Seas.”

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Окт 6 2016 в 8:33 PDT

From time to time, such vessels involved in large-scale commercial fishing unintentionally seize a variety of interesting creatures, known as a bycatch in the fishing industry.

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Май 11 2017 в 8:49 PDT

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Апр 5 2017 в 10:01 PDT

The young sailor started snapping pics with his iPhone 6 Plus and posting them online in 2016. “I just wanted to share the photos of interesting representatives of the underwater world with people. After all, not everyone has an opportunity to find out what is hidden in the depths,” Roman explained. Now these images wow his 125,000 Twitter followers and nearly 194,000 Instagram subscribers.

Wolffish Zombie) Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Июл 31 2017 в 12:08 PDT

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Май 8 2017 в 6:56 PDT

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Май 26 2017 в 11:30 PDT

“It’s hard for me to say which of them are the creepiest… For me they are just interesting and unusual,” Fedortsov noted. Indeed, while many won’t even dare holding these monstrous creatures, Roman affectionately calls them “cuties” in the descriptions to the photos he posts.

Little pretty shark and my friend. Сегодня попалась такая вот красавица #фото_с_борта_судна Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Янв 15 2017 в 1:00 PST

Hello! Another beauty fish from the depths of the sea. Привет! Очередная красотка с глубин. Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Мар 27 2017 в 2:42 PDT

Another beautiful fish. Еще одна красотка в ленту. Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Мар 16 2017 в 3:10 PDT

“As for me, the most impressive were probably a gigantic sunfish and a frilled shark,” he added.

Big #Sunfish. Bycatch. Fishing in Atlantic Ocean, near Morocco. Рыба-луна. Когда-то случайно попалась в трал. На промысле в Атлантике. Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Окт 1 2017 в 4:14 PDT

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Ноя 1 2016 в 9:06 PDT

When asked what usually happens to the bycatch he and his colleagues come across, he said: “If the fish is not of commercial interest, it is released back to the sea. Unfortunately, almost all of them do not survive.”

Lancetfish. Teeth like little swords. Большеголовый алепизавр. Зубы как маленькие кинжалы Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Июн 29 2017 в 10:30 PDT

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Сен 23 2017 в 3:20 PDT

Публикация от Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) Сен 10 2017 в 3:47 PDT

