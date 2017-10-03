Russian Research Foundation, Vnesheconombank to Develop Quantum Technology

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Foundation for Advanced Research (FPI) and Russian government-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB) development corporation discussed new tools for the development of quantum technologies in Russia, including an interagency network structure, the FPI told Sputnik on Monday.

“The FPI, Vnesheconombank and VEB Innovation [established by Vnesheconombank] held a meeting on supporting projects in the field of quantum information processing. To consolidate the scientific community and accelerate the development of the industry, new communication platforms are to be created: such functions could be performed by a network structure, organized as an interdepartmental advisory body,” the FPI statement reads.

The FPI was established in 2012 to facilitate research and development projects in the field of defense and security. The foundation focuses on three key domains: chemical biology and medicine, physics and technology and information technologies.

© Photo: Pixabay

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Russian PM Approves Creation of Four New Accelerat... GORKI (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) – Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday signed a government decree on the establishment of&...
Nearly 90% of Russians Approve of Armed Forces... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Almost 90 percent of Russians approve of the activities of the national armed forces, the deputy chief of...
New Russian Icebreaker Ilya Muromets to Start Stat... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s new cutting-edge diesel-electric icebreaker Ilya Muromets will leave the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Peter...
Moscow to Retaliate if US Continues Putting Pressu... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow may retaliate if Washington continues to put pressure on the Russian media working in the United S...