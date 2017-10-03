Russian Research Foundation, Vnesheconombank to Develop Quantum Technology

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Foundation for Advanced Research (FPI) and Russian government-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB) development corporation discussed new tools for the development of quantum technologies in Russia, including an interagency network structure, the FPI told Sputnik on Monday.

“The FPI, Vnesheconombank and VEB Innovation [established by Vnesheconombank] held a meeting on supporting projects in the field of quantum information processing. To consolidate the scientific community and accelerate the development of the industry, new communication platforms are to be created: such functions could be performed by a network structure, organized as an interdepartmental advisory body,” the FPI statement reads.

The FPI was established in 2012 to facilitate research and development projects in the field of defense and security. The foundation focuses on three key domains: chemical biology and medicine, physics and technology and information technologies.

