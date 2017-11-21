Russian Presidential Candidate Wants to Turn Russia Into Parliamentary Republic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Yekaterina Gordon proposed on Tuesday the creation of a parliamentary republic in Russia to replace the presidential system in place now.

She noted that it is “unreasonable, strange and dangerous” to live in a country where everything depends on one person — incumbent President Vladimir Putin. In a democratic state, Gordon said, one person should not appoint and dismiss ministers, as well as influence all affairs in the country, from the Crimean issue to housing. According to Gordon, it is necessary to begin the all-Russia discussion on changing the way the state is governed.

She stressed that she had no personal claims against Putin, since much had been done during his presidency, but everything in the country cannot be tied to him. Moreover, if he nominates himself in 2018 and is re-elected, he will be in his 70s by the end of his presidency.

“I personally, like any democratically-minded, educated person, would not want the destiny of an entire country in the microcosm and mini situation, as well as the fate of my children, to depend on one particular person, regardless of who it will be. It is obvious to everyone,” Gordon said.

According to Gordon, it is necessary to increase the powers of parliament, redistribute the powers that the president has, and make ministers accountable to “not one person, but to the Duma,” which Gordon wants to see take more of an initiative in the legislative process.

She also noted that she would like people to support her not as a president, but as a purveyor of the idea that it is time to create a parliamentary republic and stop living in a country with “a strange homage and a fear for one person.”

Earlier in the day, Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak, who also plans to run in the 2018 election, likewise said that Russia should further develop as a parliamentary republic with limited presidential power.

The next presidential election in Russia will be held in March 2018, with the election campaign starting in December. The Kremlin has not provided any comment yet on whether Putin would run for another term.