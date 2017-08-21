Russian President Vladimir Putin Visits Koktebel Jazz Party in Crimea

KOKTEBEL (Sputnik) — Putin came on the festival’s stage before one of the performances after the host presented him as a devoted music lover and “primarily the Russian president.”

The Russian leader greeted all the participants and guests of the festival and thanked event organizers, noting that around 150 leading jazz bands from all over the world have taken part in Koktebel Jazz Party since it was carried out for the first time in the early 2000s.

“Music is your language which does not require translation and unites people,” Putin said.

After his address, the president went to the hall to listen to the performances.

Among the musical pieces performed in the presence of Putin were improvisations on “Windows of Moscow” and Blueberry Hill, songs previously performed on two different occasions by the president himself.

The 15th Koktebel Jazz Party is held in Crimea between Friday and Sunday. The small Crimean village of Koktebel has been hosting the festival, originated as a private initiative of Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Dmitry Kiselev, annually since 2003. The festival is recognized as a prestigious jazz event with Koktebel village being the largest open-air jazz venue in southern Russia.

