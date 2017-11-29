Russian Pacific Fleet to Receive Approximately 10 New Warships in 2018

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – The Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet plans to receive around 10 new warships and auxiliary ships, including a tugboat, in 2018, Pacific Fleet spokesman Capt. 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said Tuesday.

“It is planned that following the Sovershenny corvette, that has come to Vladivostok this year, the Gromky and Gremyashchy corvettes, whose crews have already been formed, will join the squadron of surface ships of the Navy. The construction of one of the ships is being completed in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, while [the construction of the other one is being completed] at Severnaya Verf [shipyard] in St. Petersburg,” Voskresensky said.

READ MORE: Army-2017 Drew Some 30,000 Visitors to Russia’s Vladivostok – Pacific Fleet

The Pacific Fleet also plans to receive the first of a series of Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines. These submarines are manufactured specially for the Pacific Fleet and show improved characteristics. The submarines are built to carry Kalibr cruise missiles.

Several anti-terror vessels and auxiliary ships, including a modern tugboat, will also be delivered to the Pacific Fleet.

The Pacific Fleet is an integral part of the Russian Naval Fleet; it ensures Russia’s military security in the Asia-Pacific region.