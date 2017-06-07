Russian Navy to Receive New-Gen Communication Vessel in November

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Navy will receive Ivan Khurs, the Project 18280 communication vessel, in November, Navy spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said Tuesday.

“It is expected that the Project 18280 communication vessel Ivan Khurs that is currently on a final stage of fitting-out after being floated out at the ‘Severnaya verf’ shipbuilding plant, will enter service with the Navy in November 2017,” Dygalo said.

The spokesman added that the vessel would pass all the necessary tests by November.

Russia-developed Project 18280 ships are designed to provide communications, support radio-electronic warfare, and carry out intelligence-gathering activities. Ivan Khurs has a displacement of some 4,000 tonnes and a range of over 8,000 nautical miles.

