Russian National Guard Officer Eliminated After Killing 4 Colleagues in Chechnya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) spokesman has told Sputnik that its serviceman had been eliminated after killing four of his colleagues in Chechnya.

According to preliminary information, the senior lieutenant, whose name was not revealed, fatally wounded four other servicemen in a military unit in the village of Shelkovskaya in Russia’s North Caucasus Chechen Republic. The motives behind the move are unclear.

“The officer, who opened fire in a barracks, was eliminated by the unit-on-duty,” Rosgvardia official said, adding that an investigation of the incident was underway.

No further details have been available so far.

