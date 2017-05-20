Russian MoD Discusses Boosting Iskander-M Capabilities With Arms Producers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry and arms manufacturers discussed on Friday boosting combat capabilities of the Iskander-M mobile missile system by creating a new type of missiles for the complex, the ministry said in a statement.

“The commander of missile troops and artillery held a meeting with representatives of the military industrial complex and discussed the issues related to boosting the combat capabilities of the Iskander-M complex by creating a new type of missiles, increasing the range and accuracy of using the missiles, that are operated by the [Russian] ground forces,” the statement read.

The Defense Ministry also said that a meeting of experts and military instructors was held in the Moscow Region on May 16-19, in order to improve the skills of planning the use of the Iskander-M, as well as the information support for the usage of the system.

The Iskander-M (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers (over 300 miles).

