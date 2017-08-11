Russian Military to Get Scores of New Aircraft, Air Defense Systems by End 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The nation’s Aerospace Forces will mark 105 years since their creation this Saturday. Speaking to the Defense Ministry-affiliated paper in teh run-up to celebrations, Bondarev said the forces had already received roughly 50 warplanes and helicopters this year.

“VKS units will receive additionally over 70 aircraft, more than 40 air defense systems and roughly 70 radars,” Col. Gen. Bondarev told the Krasnaya Zvesda (Red Star) newspaper.

A large-scale overhaul is underway in the Aerospace Forces. This branch of the Russian armed forces is expected to replace up to 70 percent of its aging air fleet with brand-new and modernized aircraft. Bondarev assured the newspaper that the military could keep up with the tight schedule.

