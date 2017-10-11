Russian Media Watchdog Puts CNN on 'Monitor List' After 'Commited Violations'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) said that CNN had informed the Russian authorities that it had corrected its own errors after the agency found them to be in violation of the regulations.

Roskomnadzor is monitoring the CNN news channel, studying its compliance with Russian registration rules and contractual documents, the agency’s head, Alexander Zharov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“We have found a technical infraction in the course of systemic monitoring — wrong legal notice information… The infraction has been corrected. All media having committed violations automatically become subject to monitoring by experts… Documents related to registration and contracts of the [CNN] channel are being examined,” Zharov said.

The chief of Roskomnadzor said the regulator was interested in the articles of incorporation and contractual documents of the broadcaster working in Russia. According to Zharov, monitoring is a continuous process, without a fixed time frame.

Zharov added that the agency was studying 5,000 media outlets daily and on a regular basis as part of the routine monitoring.

In late September, Roskomnadzor spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky told Sputnik that the channel was systematically violating the law, but the agency was not considering closing CNN.

