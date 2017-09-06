Russian Government to Start Consideration of Cryptocurrencies Regulation Bill

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik) — The Russian government will start the consideration of a bill aimed at regulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia, the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said Wednesday.

“[The issue of regulation of the cryptocurrencies] does not go outside the framework of discussion. There is still no legal definition of a cryptocurrency, [there is no framework] of the powers of the Central Bank of Russia in regards to a cryptocurrency… these are only proposals of experts… But I hope that in the near future we will prepare a legislative initiative and will discuss this issue,” Shuvalov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)

