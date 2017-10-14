Russian FSB, Police Detain Daesh Supporters Preparing Terrorist Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in cooperation with the Interior Ministry have detained four Daesh supporters planning attacks in the Republic of Dagestan, press service of Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAC) said in a Saturday statement.

“The security service along with the Russian Interior Ministry has uncovered and stopped the activities of the IS [Islamic State, ISIS, Daesh, banned in Russia]… On October 13 and October 14, four members of the so-called sleeping cell of this criminal organization have been detained in Moscow and Makhachkala [capital city of the Republic of Dagestan],” the statement said.

According to the statement, the detained people are giving testimony about their contacts with Daesh recruiters, as well as about their preparation of terrorist attacks with the use of home-made bombs in crowded places of the Republic of Dagestan.

The NAC added that the law enforcement agencies had found two caches with three explosive devices in them.

CC BY-SA 3.0 / SpetsnazAlpha / SpetsnazAlpha



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia