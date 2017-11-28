Russian Fighter Intercepts US Spy Plane in Black Sea

0

The Russian military had to scramble a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft (NATO reporting name: Flanker-C) on November 25 after detecting an aerial target approaching the Russian border, the Russian Southern Military District’s press service said in a statement.

READ MORE: WATCH Russia Test-Fire Its New Interceptor Missile

“In order to intercept the target, a Su-30 fighter was scrambled from… the Southern Military District. The Russian fighter flew over the aerial object and visually identified it as American reconnaissance aircraft P-8A Poseidon,” the Russian statement read.

In the wake of the incident, CNN reported, citing Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza, that Russia’s Su-30 had made an “unsafe” intercept of a US P-8A Poseidon maritime, patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

US European Command Spokesman Juan Martinez explained that the maneuver was dubbed “unsafe” since the Russian jet made a close approach with full afterburners on, while the P-8A was “conducting a routine operation in international airspace.”

The Russian military reported that, after being detected by the Russian fighter, the US reconnaissance aircraft changed its trajectory to move away from Russia’s airspace.

Such encounters occur on a regular basis, however, it is the first intercept reported as unsafe since June when a Russian jet came close to a US aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

© Sputnik/ Georgiy Zimarev

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 The 2018 World Cup Draw: What to Expect on Friday ... Gone to Pot First some words about the draw. 32 teams will contest the finals which will held at 12 venues in 11 cities across Russia from 14th June-...
Kaisa’s Enchanted Forest Wins Murmansk Film Festiv... MURMANSK —  Kaisa’s Enchanted Forest (Kuun metsän Kaisa, 2016) by Finnish director Katja Gauriloff has won the Grand Prix of the Northern Character I...
Russia to Build Launch Pad for Super Heavy-Lift Ca... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia plans to build a launch pad for its "super heavy-lift rocket by 2028," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at...
Last Respects to Russian Baritone Hvorostovsky Pai... The memorial ceremony for Dmitri Hvorostovsky is taking place at the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow on Monday. He died at the age of 55. Hvorosto...