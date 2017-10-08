Russian Embassy on UK Journalist's Remark: 'Fly Into Space Using iPhone'

The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom made fun of the British journalist Giles Whittell after he revealed what he thought were the shortcomings of Russian space technology in one of his publications.

In his article for The Times, Whittell wrote a portrait essay dedicated to the first British astronaut aboard the International Space Station, Tim Peake.

During the interview, Peak confessed that he has been a big fan of Soviet technologies, which have not gone unnoticed by the journalist.

“Almost nothing the Russians use to go into orbit has changed since the collapse of communism. They have updated the computers on their best rocket, the Soyuz, but it still has less power than an iPhone,” the journalist wrote.

Russian diplomats who didn’t hesitate to respond to his statement on the Russian Embassy’s official Twitter account.

.@thetimes: Perhaps @GWhittell should then try to fly into space using his iPhone, not an “outdated” Soyuz. pic.twitter.com/h6vWVJRVob — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) 7 октября 2017 г.

This is not the first time that Russian diplomats have had to “deal” with controversial articles written by The Times journalists. Earlier, they ridiculed columnist Niall Ferguson, who tried to “reveal” how much money Russia had spent on its “interference” in the US presidential election.

