Russian Eastern Kamchatka Region Hit by 5.6-Magnitude Quake

0

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Russia) (Sputnik) – A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit on Sunday the Avacha Bay near the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, local department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

“According to the data obtained by the Petropavlovsk seismological station, the seismological event occurred at 9:00 a.m. local time [21:00 on Saturday GMT] in the Avacha Bay. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 72 kilometers [about 45 miles] … The magnitude of the seismological event amounted to 5.6. The seismological event was felt in some parts of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky as tremors with up to 3.0-magnitude,” the statement said.

The epicenter was located 72 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

“The tsunami alert was not declared,” the statement said.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is located in a zone of volcanic and geothermal activity and contains 68 active volcanoes. The region is the part of the so-called “Ring of Fire” — a string of volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean.

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Piragis

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Over 21,000 People Evacuated Across Russia Amid Th... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 21,000 people in 11 regions of Russia have been evacuated on Saturday after receiving...
Russia to Block 2018 PACE Payment Until Voting Rig... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia will not submit its fee for the activities within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Eur...
Bomb Threat Calls in Russia Came From Persons Abro... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bomb threat calls in Russia were initiated from abroad by persons linked with Daesh terrorist group ...
Kremlin on Putin's Attendance of Russia-Belar... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin always attends large-scale military exercises as the supreme commander-in-chief of...