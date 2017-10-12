Russian Defense Ministry Rescues Russian Citizens, Compatriots Located Worldwide

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry regularly carries out operations to recover Russian citizens and compatriots in distress worldwide, this practice has been in place since the Soviet times, a military and diplomatic source told Sputnik Tuesday.

“The Russian Defense Ministry, given the global scale of national security-related tasks, has always carried out missions to provide help to our citizens in distress worldwide, wherever they are. It used to be like that earlier, during the Soviet times, this is still applicable nowadays, and it will be there in the future,” the source said.

The ministry engages in such rescue missions not only to recover Russian servicemen, but also all compatriots of the country, regardless of their relation to state agencies or private institutions, the source specified. Sometimes, such missions are carried out in Russia’s neighboring Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

According to the source, all the resources at the ministry’s disposal are used to solve tasks of this kind.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Head of Norway’s Delegation Says No Human Rights V... SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) – The delegation, which included 11 politicians and businessmen from Norway, as well as two German lawmakers, sta...
Russia to Invite Int'l Observers to Monitor P... "We will invite international observers to the elections," Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said in an interview with...
Russian Finance Minister Hopes to Begin Regulating... "I think before the end of the year we will be able to outline the basic regulatory positions and make a framework law," Siluanov told ...
Some 16,000 Evacuated Over 24 Hours Due to Bomb Th... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Around 16,000 people have been evacuated over the past 24 hours in three Russian cities, including Moscow...