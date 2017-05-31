Russian Defense Minister Informs Putin of Anti-Daesh Missile Strikes – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day the Russian Defense Ministry reported of successful strikes on Daesh targets at the area of Syria’s Palmyra with Kalibr cruise missiles. It was noted that the strikes targeted militant hideouts east of Palmyra housing heavy equipment and militant manpower transferred from Raqqa, the Daesh stronghold in northern Syria.

“Shoigu briefed Putin on the series of successful launches of Kalibr missiles performed from a submarine in the Mediterranean on IS [Daesh] targets in Syria,” Peskov said, noting that it took place late on Tuesday.

