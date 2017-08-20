Russian Cooperation Agency Planning Language Course for Turkish Tourism Workers

IZMIR (Sputnik) — The agency’s main specialist told Sputnik Saturday that Russian-speaking tourists were the main consumers of Turkish tourism services, adding that learning Russian was significantly important for around 100,000 Turks working in tourism annually. The Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Ankara currently offers Russian language courses and testing in Turkey, according to Marina Fadeeva.

“There is an acute need for a specialized Russian language studies program for the Turkish tourist sector. We plan to create, together with the leading higher educational institutions, a program called ‘The Russian language in the Turkish touristic business,” which would be oriented toward various tourist sector jobs,” Marina Fadeeva said on the sidelines of the 86th Izmir International Fair, in which Russia participates as a partner country.

The Izmir International Fair is the oldest tradeshow in Turkey. The 86th edition of the fair is held between August 18 and 27.

