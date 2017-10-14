Russian Budget Ready For Toughening of Anti-Russia Sanctions – Finance Minister

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia’s budget is fully prepared for a potential toughening of anti-Moscow sanctions, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Saturday.

“Of course, the investors are asking how Russia will respond in case of changes in the sanctions regime. I’d say that we have done everything we could. We are lowering the budget deficit, we assume that if any external limitations are changed we will be able to use our own resources. … We have done everything with our budget that we could,” Siluanov told reporters.

The Russian minister also expressed hope that common sense would prevail in the issues related to the potential introduction of new sanctions against Moscow.

“I believe that any sanctions contradict the interests of investors, including foreign ones, who earn money on our securities as they are in demand, they are reliable and highly profitable,” Siluanov concluded.

The comment by the Russian minister comes in view of the latest US law that will come into force on November 28. The law reduces the financing terms for Russian banks from 30 days to 14 and for Russian gas and oil companies from 90 days to 60.

