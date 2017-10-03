Russian Border Guard Killed in Shootout With Two People Trying to Enter Ukraine

According to the FSB, two people tried to enter Ukraine from Russia in the area near the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region, bypassing the check point. When approached by border guards, the intruders refused to show their IDs and resisted with force.

“On September 30, two unknown assailants who tried to illegally enter Ukraine from Russian territory outside the border checkpoint… offered armed resistance to the officers of the FSB border department in the Kursk region when their documents were being checked,” the statement said.

During the shootout, one of the attackers killed himself while the other was detained. One of the border guards was killed, having received “fatal gunshot wounds,” it said.

The Russian Investigative Committee said that a criminal case was launched against the detained attacker.

The attackers were reportedly extremists from the Middle East who tried to enter Europe via Ukraine.

