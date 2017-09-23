Russian Airborne Troops Returning to Permanent Bases After Zapad-2017 Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The airborne troops from Russia’s cities of Pskov, Tula and Ivanovo are returning to their permanent bases following the joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2017 drills, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Department of Media Affairs and Information said on Friday.

“Today, Pskov’s air assault units, as well as Tula and Ivanovo’s airborne units of Russia’s Airborne Troops, which participated in the joint strategic drills Zapad-2017, have started to move to their permanent bases,” the statement read.

The servicemen are returning from Russia’s regions of Pskov, Leningrad and Kaliningrad via military transport aircraft, while the equipment is transferred by military trains.

The Zapad-2017 military maneuvers were held on September 14-20 on the territory of both Russia and Belarus, involving some 12,700 servicemen, up to 5,500 from Russia and about 7,200 from Belarus.

