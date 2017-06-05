Russian Airborne Troops Arrive in Belarus to Take Part in Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian airborne troops arrived in the Belarusian city of Brest to participate in the joint Russian-Serbian-Belarusian anti-terror exercises, dubbed Slavic Brotherhood, Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

The ministry said that over 300 servicemen equipped with small arms from the Russian Guards Air Assault Division based in Pskov with 24 military vehicles will partake in the exercises.

“During the drills, the Russian airborne troops with be equipped with the Ratnik infantry combat system while the combat vehicle crews with the Cowboy protective suits,” the military said.

The drills will take place in southwestern Belarus on June 6-14.

