Russian Air Force Defeats 'Hostile' Targets at Crimea Drills

0

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Naval Air Force, aircraft from Russia’s Southern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Force deployed in Crimea have carried out missile launches and air bombardment during a military exercise on the peninsula, the Fleet’s Information Department Head Capt. 1st Rank Vyacheslav Trukhachev said Thursday.

“Today, during the tactical flight training of units of Black Sea Fleet Naval Air Force, servicemen of the Southern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Force, deployed in Crimea, the pilots accomplished tasks to hit aerial and land targets in the area near the Opuk range,” Trukhachev said.

Previous drills in Crimea were held last summer with the Russian Black Sea Fleet puting its naval and coastal defense units on high alert. The Russian Fleet’s impromptu drills came amid Sea Breeze 2017, large-scale Black Sea naval drills co-hosted by the United States and Ukraine involving air, land, naval and amphibious forces.

© Sputnik/ Yuriy Lashov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Russia Proposes New EAEU Body for Investigating Ai... VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia’s Transport Ministry has shared a draft project with other members of the Eurasian Economic ...
Russia Open to Both Eastern and Western Partners –... VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia is willing to work together with partners from both sides of the Pacific across var...
Russian Team to Miss 2018 Paralympics as Ban Kept ... The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has decided to keep in place the ban on the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) taking part...
NATO to Send Experts to Massive Russia-Belarus Zap... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – NATO will send three experts to the upcoming Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 military exercises, Secretary General Jens Stolte...