The annual military International Army Games-2017 are being held from July 28 until August 12 in Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China. The contests include competitions among tank crews, snipers, air and seaborne practices, as well as medical, scout and other contests. The first Army Games were held in 2015 on the initiative of the Russian defense minister.

