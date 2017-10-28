Russia Will Respond to Twitter's RT, Sputnik Ad Ban – Foreign Ministry

Maria Zakharova has said that Twitter’s ban on all ads from Sputnik and RT is another aggressive step, prompted by the pressure from US intelligence services, aimed at blocking the activities of Russian media.

“There will of course be measures taken in response,” said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova following the announcement of the ban.

Zakharova has also stressed that “any infringement on the activities of Russian media, including those facilitated by the means of security services, are evidence of grave violation by the US of both internal and international rules, that guarantee freedom of speech”.

Воспрепятствование деятельности российских СМИ свидетельствует о нарушении США законов, гарантирующих свободу слова https://t.co/JJPRAvf5FV pic.twitter.com/w1dzSC1zkD — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) 26 октября 2017 г.

​She stressed that private companies joining the campaign against Sputnik present an unprecedented attack on Russian media.

Twitter announced earlier on Thursday the service would “off-board advertising” from all accounts owned by RT and Sputnik, citing their alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

