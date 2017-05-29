Russia to Offer Integrated Contracts for MC-21 Plane – Deputy Prime Minister

GORKI (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) – Russia will offer integrated contracts for its MC-21 passenger plane, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday.

“On the MC-21 plane, we proceed from the fact that we will offer a full-cycle contract: from delivery to the utilization of the machine itself. And of course in terms of its performance characteristics, it is now ahead of its competitors, both Boeing and Airbus,” Rogozin said adding that the aircraft price will be more competitive than the one for the European or US analogues.

According to the deputy prime minister, the flight trials of MC-21 are to be completed in 2018.

“We have now moved to the second stage of the flight tests of the PD-14 engine. Since spring 2019, the Russian engine PD-14 will be used in the aircraft,” Rogozin announced, adding that the tests of the engine are carried out with the use of Ilyushin Il-76 flying simulator in the town of Zhukovskiy in the Moscow Region.

Medvedev, in turn, noted that the new models of airplanes and helicopters should be developed in Russia. Apart from the MC-21 aircraft test, the maiden flight of Ka-62 helicopter was also successful, the prime minister noted.

“It is necessary to assess what had happened and work further across the board. Of course, first of all, [the work should be carried out] in the technological direction now. But do not forget the commercial prospects. Because, the more orders we will receive for these new vehicles, the better, of course, for our country,” Medvedev stressed.

The MC-21 is a twin-engine medium-haul airliner with a capacity of 150-212 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk while the maiden flight was carried out on Sunday. The overall volume of sales the MC-21 passenger plane is expected to amount to 1,000 pieces till 2037, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Sunday.

The maiden flight of the Ka-62 helicopter was carried out on Thursday.

