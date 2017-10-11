Russia to Invite Int'l Observers to Monitor Presidential Elections – MP

“We will invite international observers to the [presidential] elections,” Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

Moreover, video surveillance is also being discussed bu the Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) for the 2018 election with all parties involved in the electoral process in late September.

Meanwhile, September, 10 municipal elections have demonstrated support for President Vladimir Putin’s personnel policy and the superiority of the United Russia ruling party, as President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

As for the possible forthcoming election outcome, the level of approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s work reached 81.4 percent by the end of June, with the president’s trust rating standing at 49.2 percent, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed Thursday.

