Russia to Create New Super-Heavy Class Rocket After 2025

SOCHI (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the Roscosmos state space corporation to speed up the work to build a super-heavy class rocket, this type will appear after 2025 and will make it possible to fly around the moon, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Monday.

“The president was talking about the prospect of creating a super-heavy class rocket. The president posed the task before Roscosmos to speed up this work by developing all those technologies that were presented by the general designers,” Rogozin told journalists after a meeting with the Russian president, adding that “it will be a new stage of manned space exploration.”

