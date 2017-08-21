Russia to Carry Out Observation Flights Over Latvia, Lithuania on August 21-26

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The observation flights will be carried out in the period from August 21 to August 26 from airfields in Riga and Siauliai, with representatives of both Baltic countries on board controlling the use of observation equipment and fulfillment of the treaty’s provisions, the statement said.

“According to head of the Russian National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov, as part of the international Open Skies Treaty, a group of Russian inspectors plans to sequentially carry out observation flights on board of Russian An-30B aircraft over the territories of Latvia and Lithuania,” the ministry’s statement, published on Sunday, read.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 and entered into force on January 1, 2002. It establishes the regime of unarmed aerial observation flights over the territories of its participants and enables them to gather information about military forces and activities.

© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia