Russia to Ban CNN if US Adopts Law Banning Russian TV Channels

Russia will introduce response measures if the US Senate adopts a bill against Russian state content in US TV networks, Tatiana Deniskina, the head of the Mass Communication Control and Supervision Department at Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik.

“If there is a decision there will be measures,” she said.

The same position has also been voiced by senator Igor Morozov, a member of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, told RIA Novosti.

“If the law is adopted, Russia will take measures that mirror the actions of the US Congress. CNN will immediately find itself in an information vacuum and isolation in Russia, CNN will be legally banned from inclusion in any broadcasts, including in cable television packages,” Morozov said.

Alexei Pushkov, the head of the Federation Council commission on information policy has also critisized the draft bill.

“As one of the preventive measures, I think it is necessary to deprive the ‘most anti-Russian’ US media working in Russia of the opportunity to receive interviews from representatives of state institutions, ask questions at press conferences, get accreditation in these structures,” Pushkov said.

The head of the Federation Council commision on information policy has stressed that the degree of pressure on RT in the United States reached an almost extreme point.

“I think our American counterparts should know that Russia will respond to the” squeezing out “of our media with exactly the same measures,” he said.

US Draft Defense Bill

The adopted draft of the US National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 stipulates that any video content from television stations to the extent that such content is owned, controlled, or financed by the Russian government is not allowed for broadcasting in the US.

The pressure on the Russian media in the US has intensified within the last few years. In one of the latest stance, the US Congress has accused the RT broadcaster of attempts to influence the results of 2016 presidential election in the country. The claim has been repeatedly denied by the RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, who, in her turn, has slammed the US authorities for putting unprecedented pressure on the broadcaster.

In one of the recent cases, in September, the US Department of Justice asked a contractor of RT in the United States to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The pressure against RT has led to mass resignations in the broadcaster’s US office and difficulties in finding new staff.

Besides, the draft US defense bill also suggests banning the Defense Department from using Kaspersky Lab products over fears of alleged Russian state interference.

This comes two months after the Homeland Security Department asked state agencies to stop using Kaspersky products within the next 90 days, citing potential threat to the national cybersecurity. The company has denied having ever worked for a government or engaging in cyberespionage.