Russia Ready to Boost Counterterror Cooperation With Partners – Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is ready to boost cooperation with its partners in countering terrorism, the Islamic world can fully count on Russian support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to the participants of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group.

“I would like to stress that the Islamic world can fully count on Russia’s support and cooperation. We are ready to boost cooperation with our partners in countering the forces of terror, as well as searching for ways to resolve regional crises peacefully,” Putin said in the telegram, as quoted by the Kremlin.

Putin also expressed confidence that joint efforts could contribute to strengthening international security and stability, to establishing a just and democratic world order without intolerance and discrimination.

The Group of Strategic Vision dubbed “Russia — Islamic World” was established in 2006, in the follow-up to Russia’s joining the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as an observer. The group includes over 30 officials and prominent public figures from 27 Muslim countries. The Russian region of Chechnya hosts the group’s meeting on May 16-17 and on May 18-20 the meeting will be held in the Republic of Tatarstan.

