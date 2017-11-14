Russia Proposes Supplying Sukhoi Superjet 100 Aircraft to Angola

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik) – Russia has proposed delivering Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger planes, produced in Khabarovsk Territory to Angola, the Russian Ministry of Far Eastern Development said on Tuesday.

“The main issue discussed during the meeting was the prospect of deliveries of Sukhoi Superjet 100 civil aircraft to Angola… At the moment, Angola’s national airline — TAAG Angola Airline — uses Boeing 737-700, 777-200 and 777-300. But the Russian side considers that Sukhoi Superjet 100 medium-range aircraft would be the best option for Angola,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian delegation, which included Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka, has recently visited Angola and held meetings with the African nation’s business and political leaders, notably Secretary of State for National Defense Gaspar Santos Rufino.

Russia has offered to start talks with the airline on supplying the SSJ100s, with potential deliveries of planes to the African state in 2019-2021, the ministry added.

​The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane made by Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company.

Angola is not the first African country to express interest in the Sukhoi Superjet 100. Russia has already signed a contract to deliver five aircraft to Zambia.