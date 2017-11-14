Russia Proposes Supplying Sukhoi Superjet 100 Aircraft to Angola

0

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik) Russia has proposed delivering Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger planes, produced in Khabarovsk Territory to Angola, the Russian Ministry of Far Eastern Development said on Tuesday.

“The main issue discussed during the meeting was the prospect of deliveries of Sukhoi Superjet 100 civil aircraft to Angola… At the moment, Angola’s national airline — TAAG Angola Airline — uses Boeing 737-700, 777-200 and 777-300. But the Russian side considers that Sukhoi Superjet 100 medium-range aircraft would be the best option for Angola,” the ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: Russia to Deliver Five Sukhoi Superjet Passenger Planes to Zambia in 2018 — UAC

The Russian delegation, which included Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka, has recently visited Angola and held meetings with the African nation’s business and political leaders, notably Secretary of State for National Defense Gaspar Santos Rufino.

Russia has offered to start talks with the airline on supplying the SSJ100s, with potential deliveries of planes to the African state in 2019-2021, the ministry added.

​The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane made by Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company.

Angola is not the first African country to express interest in the Sukhoi Superjet 100. Russia has already signed a contract to deliver five aircraft to Zambia.

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Russian, US Musicians Come Together in Harmony at ... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Concert for Unity", held on Monday at the world's sixth largest cathedral — the Washington National Cathedral — brought toget...
Russia's Rosatom to Start Turkish Akkuyu NPP ... BOCHAROV RUCHEI (Sochi) (Sputnik) — Rosatom will soon start work on building the Akkuyu NPP project in Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said ...
Russian State Duma to Draft Bill Including Media i... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, instructed on Friday the parliament’s information policy commit...
10-Story Building Collapses in Saransk, Russia, Ca... The stairwell of a residential building came crashing to the ground in Saransk; as a result, three people were killed. One person is feared to be tra...