Russia Plans to Float Out Lada-Class Kronstadt Diesel Sub in 2018 – Navy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is expecting to float out Project 677 (Lada —class) Kronstadt diesel-electric submarine in 2018, Russian navy spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said Thursday.

“General Director of JSC Admiralty Shipyards, Alexander Buzakov, informed Vice-Admiral Viktor Bursuk [deputy navy commanded in charge of procurement] about the construction of serial Project 677 non-nuclear submarines — the Kronstadt and the Velikie Luki,” Dygalo told reporters.

“It is expected that the Kronstadt diesel-electric submarine will be floated out in 2018,” Dygalo said.

Construction of the Sankt Peterburg, the lead ship of the Project 677, began in December 1997. It was introduced into the Navy for trial operations in April 2010. Two other submarines of the class – the Kronstadt and the Velikie Luki – were laid down in 2005 and 2006 respectively. The construction, however, was suspended and restarted only in 2015.

The United Shipbuilding Corporation said last year that the construction of the Kronstadt and the Velikie Luki would be completed in 2018 – 2019, while the construction of further Lada-class submarines was not planned as they would be replaced by the Kalina class submarines that are likely to be equipped with anaerobic (air-independent) propulsion units.

The Lada-class submarines, which carry six 533-mm torpedo launchers and can fire cruise missiles, are designed to defend naval bases, coastal waters and sea communication lines. They can be effectively employed against both surface ships and submarines.

