Russia Must Have Clear Economy Development Plan for Next Decade – Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin added that expert groups work on the relevant plan.

“Regardless of any personalities, regardless of even the internal political schedule, the country must have a clear and understandable plan for the development of the economy and the social sphere,” Putin said at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

“But, of course, the work that was carried out by the Russian government should be at the heart of all the proposals made,” Putin said.

