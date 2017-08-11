Russia Could Build Cruise Missiles With Self-Learning Ability by 2050

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Boris Obnosov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper, published Friday, artificial intelligence in missiles would take Russian engineers three decades “if we made more effort.”

He added however that the “intelligent” missile technology required more fundamental and applied research, and enterprises inside the corporation were busy working on dozens of other military products to focus resources on this single task.

