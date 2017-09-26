Russia Could Block Facebook in 2018 if It Fails to Comply With Personal Data Law

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Facebook will be blocked in Russia if it fails to comply with a law mandating that Russians’ personal data must be stored domestically, Russian communications watchdog Roscomnadzor chief Alexander Zharov said Tuesday.

“We will either achieve adherence to the law or the company [Facebook] will cease its operations on Russian territory. There are no exceptions here,” he told reporters.

The Russian law on personal data storage entered into force on September 1, 2015. It mandates that personal information that is collected about Russian citizens must be stored within the country. According to it, the websites of those who violate this law are subject to being blocked by Roscomnadzor. Last year it happened to the business networking site LinkedIn. Previously, Zhukov had stated that the social media platforms of several major transnational companies (Google, Apple, Twitter and Facebook) had fulfilled their obligations under the law.

