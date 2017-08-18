Russia Condemns Estonia’s ‘Erna Raid’ Honoring Nazi Sabotage Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On August 11-13, around 150 people participated in the Erna Raid-2017, named for the group created by Nazi Germany in Finland and later sent to the territory of the Soviet Estonia.

“Russia condemns in the strongest terms such demonstrations of the glorification of Nazism,” Zakharova told reporters, adding that the raid was “a shameful action desecrating the memory of the numerous victims of fascism.”

The spokeswoman added that Moscow also condemned the participation of US servicemen from the NATO multinational battalion deployed to Estonia.

Russia has repeatedly criticized the activities aimed at glorifying Nazis and the activities of their collaborators in the Baltic nations, such as parades of former Nazi military veterans in Latvia.

© RIA Novosti. Alexei Danichev © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia