Russia Civic Chamber to Appeal to UNESCO Amid Polish Memorial Vandalism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yelena Sutormina, the chairwoman of one of Russia’s Civic Chamber’s commissions is going to appeal to UNESCO and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) on cases of desecration of memorials in Poland.

“We will file a request with UNESCO and ICOMOS regarding this case, as well as regarding all other cases of vandalism, asking them to give their own assessment. However, at the same time we want the global institutions to voice their public stance on the official position of Warsaw regarding symbols of World War II,” Sutormina told Sputnik in an interview.

According to Sutormina, the struggle of Polish authorities against historical memory has intensified, while vandals continue their activities without bearing responsibility for their actions.

A number of memorials to the Soviet soldiers, who liberated Poland from the Nazis during World War II, has been desecrated in the country in recent years. The recent case took place on Tuesday in the southern Polish town of Szczyrk. Meanwhile, in July, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into law a bill on the prohibition of communist propaganda that regulates the demolition of Soviet-era monuments. The law enters into force three months after being signed and could lead to the destruction of hundreds of Soviet-era monuments.

