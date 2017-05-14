Russia-China Power of Siberia Gas Pipeline Construction Going Ahead of Schedule

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The construction of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline aimed at supplying gas from Russia to China is going ahead of schedule and over 740 kilometers (460 miles) of the pipeline have already been constructed, Russia’s Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said Sunday.

“We are successfully moving forward in implementation of the Power of Siberia project. We are working slightly ahead of schedule, at the moment… over 740 kilometers of the pipeline has already been constructed,” Miller told the Rossiya-24 television.

He added that Gazprom plans to sign several contracts on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Monday, including the ones related to the Power of Siberia and to the construction of underground gas storage facilities in China

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we’ll keep you up to speed!

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia