Russia Bans Entry to Dozens of Canadians in 'Mirror' Response

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow has ‘mirrored’ the latest addition to the Canadian sanctions list, making a decision to ban entry to Russia for dozens of Canadians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Canada imposed sanctions earlier on Friday against 30 Russians who were allegedly linked to acts of corruption involving tax fraud discovered by Sergei Magnitsky in 2008.

“We are forced to act in a mirror-like manner. Based on the principle of reciprocity, it was decided to ban entry to Russia to a number of Canadian individuals,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary posted on the ministry’s website.

“It concerns the Russophobic Canadian citizens who were systematically working on the destruction of bilateral relations,” Zakharova said.

