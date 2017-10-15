RT Plans to Launch German-Language TV Channel in 2018 – Editor-in Chief

“We are developing in Germany. I really hope… that we will start a fully functioning TV channel in German the following year or a bit later,” Margarita Simonyan told the Russian TV Tsentr channel in an interview.

RT has a website in German, which is popular with German-speaking social media, Simonyan added.

“All the people who are not allowed to speak out in mainstream media, you are welcome. You definitely have a platform. Of course, if these people act within the law and do not express any extremist opinions, judgments or appeals,” Simonyan noted.

RT is a broadcaster that operates a number of cable and satellite television channels in English, Arabic and Spanish. The channels provide 24-hour news coverage, as well as airing documentaries, talk shows and debates.

