RT Plans to Launch German-Language TV Channel in 2018 – Editor-in Chief

0

“We are developing in Germany. I really hope… that we will start a fully functioning TV channel in German the following year or a bit later,” Margarita Simonyan told the Russian TV Tsentr channel in an interview.

RT has a website in German, which is popular with German-speaking social media, Simonyan added.

“All the people who are not allowed to speak out in mainstream media, you are welcome. You definitely have a platform. Of course, if these people act within the law and do not express any extremist opinions, judgments or appeals,” Simonyan noted.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Michael Flynn, ex-director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (2012-2014) at the RT conference “Information, messages, politics: the shape-shifting powers of today’s world.”

RT is a broadcaster that operates a number of cable and satellite television channels in English, Arabic and Spanish. The channels provide 24-hour news coverage, as well as airing documentaries, talk shows and debates.

UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
© Sputnik/
UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

