RT Editor-in-Chief Reacts to Twitter Suspending 1917 Revolution Account

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An account with a handle @BritshEmb1917, which used an official coat of arms of the UK Foreign Office, was blocked over unauthorized use of the branding associated with the UK state. According to media reports, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it had alerted Twitter about the existence of such account.

“Where is my favorite British humor?” Simonyan wrote on Twitter.

​The WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange also mentioned the suspension on his Twitter.

“UK government gets Twitter to suspend RT account showing what the FCO was saying in 1917 about Russian revolution,” Assange wrote.

​According to RT, dozens of accounts are tweeting daily using hashtag #1917LIVE, as if the events of the 1917 Revolution were taking place in real time. A number of politicians and journalists have followed the accounts associated with the projects.

The project creators set up accounts for numerous dignitaries and organizations of the time, including Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, Petrograd Police, Pravda newspaper and many others.

