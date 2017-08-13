Research Ship Admiral Vladimirsky Heading Back to Russia – Baltic Fleet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Admiral Vladimirsky left Russia’s Kronstadt on April 6. The ship visited the port of Monaco in April, and the port in the African city of Djibouti in June.

“Scientific research vessel of the Baltic Fleet Admiral Vladimirsky, carrying out a hydrographic campaign, is returning to the point of its permanent deployment — the port of Kronstadt in Leningrad region. Currently, the ship has left the port of Limassol [Cyprus], where it was restocking according to established standards, and headed to the port of Kronstadt,” Martov said.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov The Admiral Vladimirsky research vessel moors in Vladivostok

In the Indian Ocean, the vessel’s crew was conducting a route survey, inspection of the newly discovered deep sea areas and navigation hazards. Its experts were collecting information to update maps, guides and manuals for sailing throughout the route.

