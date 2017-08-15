Representatives of Over 100 Countries to Participate in Army-2017 Forum

ALABINO RANGE, Moscow region (Sputnik) – Representatives of more than one hundred countries will participate in the Army-2017 international military and technical forum, which will kick off at the Patriot Center near Moscow on August 22, the deputy head of the main directorate of scientific research and engineering of the Russian Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

“The format of the participation has been expanded this year. We expect more than one hundred states, at least we have received confirmation of a large number of participants. The format of participation of foreign delegations varies — from defense ministers to missions of military attaches,” Maj. Gen. Roman Kordyukov said.

Kordyukov said that participants of the exhibition and the demonstration program were already arrived at the venue.

He said that the exhibition part of the forum will feature the latest examples of weapons and military equipment, but it will be a closed for general public.

“The most important samples from all compounds of the Russian Armed Forces will be showcased. All that can be shown to the general public, will be shown,” Kordyukov noted.

The official said that unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) would be shown at the forum, and countersabotage divers would demonstrate their capabilities in conjunction with the use of marine robotics.

At the end of the demonstration program, a tank “ballet” featuring T-80 and T-90 tanks is planned, Kordyukov added.

He noted that demonstrations would be conducted every day and twice a day during mass visits.

On August 22-27, Russia will hold the Army-2017 exhibition to demonstrate high-tech military innovation and achievements. The forum will be held on several venues, including the Komsomolskoye Lake, as well as the military-themed Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, Kubinka airfield and Alabino training ground in the Moscow Region.

