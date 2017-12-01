RDIF May Claim Compensation for Misleading Statements in US Media

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The RDIF has issued a statement, which reads that the fund has always operated in full compliance with relevant regulations and “reserves all rights to protect its legitimate interests and be compensated for any harm caused by misleading statements.”

READ MORE: Russia’s RDIF to Cooperate on Petrochemistry With Sibur, Saudi Aramco

The statement comes in response to The Washington Post’s report with reference to a number of sources that founder of private Blackwater company Eric Prince, with the mediation of the UAE, allegedly held a secret meeting in January with a “confidant of the Russian president” to establish a communication channel between the leaders of Russia and the United States.

According to the Internet edition of The Intercept, the person with whom Prince met could be RDIF Head Kirill Dmitriev. The outlet claimed that the interaction of US business with the RDIF, if any deals were made, could have violated US sanctions.

“RDIF focuses on cooperation with international partners for the purpose of joint investments in line with its mandate. Co-investments and meetings with RDIF are not restricted and are not subject to US sanctions or any other restrictions,” the fund’s statement reads.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Paniotov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Legendary Soviet Female Test Pilot Dies at Age 86 ... Test pilot Marina Popovich has passed away at the age of 86, Russia’s Zvezda TV channel reported. Popovich has 102 world records in the field of avia...
Dmitry Medvedev Speaks to TV Journalists on Major ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — For more than five years, Dmitry Medvedev has held the role of Prime Minister, making him the head of the Russian government. On T...
Soyuz Rocket With Meteor Satellite Blasts Off From... VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (Far East) (Sputnik) – A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying several satellites has blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's...
Russian Pacific Fleet to Receive Approximately 10 ... VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – The Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet plans to receive around 10 new warships and auxiliary ships, including a tugboat, in 2018, P...