RDIF May Claim Compensation for Misleading Statements in US Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The RDIF has issued a statement, which reads that the fund has always operated in full compliance with relevant regulations and “reserves all rights to protect its legitimate interests and be compensated for any harm caused by misleading statements.”

READ MORE: Russia’s RDIF to Cooperate on Petrochemistry With Sibur, Saudi Aramco

The statement comes in response to The Washington Post’s report with reference to a number of sources that founder of private Blackwater company Eric Prince, with the mediation of the UAE, allegedly held a secret meeting in January with a “confidant of the Russian president” to establish a communication channel between the leaders of Russia and the United States.

According to the Internet edition of The Intercept, the person with whom Prince met could be RDIF Head Kirill Dmitriev. The outlet claimed that the interaction of US business with the RDIF, if any deals were made, could have violated US sanctions.

The presence of RDIF in a transaction that touches the U.S. financial sector or involves American individuals/companies risks violating sanctions against Russia, according to U.S. officials. https://t.co/CMADMaZm6p — The Intercept (@theintercept) November 28, 2017

“RDIF focuses on cooperation with international partners for the purpose of joint investments in line with its mandate. Co-investments and meetings with RDIF are not restricted and are not subject to US sanctions or any other restrictions,” the fund’s statement reads.