Putin's Approval Rating at 80%, Unchanged Over Past 3 Months – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Public Opinion Foundation research agency, 81 percent of respondents approve of the president’s work, while 11 percent feel otherwise.

The poll specified that 65 percent of respondents would vote for Putin if the elections were held this Sunday. Leader of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky would be supported by 8 percent of potential voters, while Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov would rank third with four percent of the vote.

The approval rating of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has not changed from the previous month, and stands at 41 percent. Half of those surveyed said they distrust the incumbent prime minister.

The poll was conducted on August 19-20 among 3,000 respondents in 73 regions across Russia.

The presidential election is set to take place in Russia in 2018.

